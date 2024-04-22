 Video: 26-Year-Old Man Sets His Elderly Relative On Fire After Dispute Over Land In Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was set on fire by his 26-year-old relative over a land dispute in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. 

As per reports, the incident took place on April 21 and the police have identified the deceased as V. Chinnavar from Kaveripattinam’s Poomalai Nagar. 

The horrifying viral video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and shows the graphic details of the unfortunate incident. 

Watch the video here:

According to the police, Chinnavar had a land dispute with his 26-year-old relative M. Senthil and on April 19 a quarrel erupted between both their families after which on Sunday, April 21, Senthil went to Chinnavar’s house and set him on fire.

Soon after the tragic incident, neighbours extinguished the fire and rushed Chinnavar to a nearby hospital where doctors said the the victim suffered 70% burns.

The Kaveripattinam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 1: Tamil Nadu Sees 72.09% Electorate Exercising Its Franchise
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government has stepped up the vigil in the border areas after more cases of bird flu were reported from neighbouring Kerala.

On Sunday, around 25,000 ducks were culled after confirmation of H1N1 virus from a few more places in the Alappuzha district.

The Tamil Nadu government has already tightened the checking in areas bordering Kerala in Coimbatore after bird flu was reported from Kerala on Friday.

An official said that check posts have been erected at 12 places including Anakatti, Walayar and Gopalapuram in the Coimbatore region while 10 more checkpoints have been installed in the Theni region bordering Kerala as well as in Nagercoil areas in south Tamil Nadu.

