Vice Presidential elections: AIMIM to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva | ANI Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls, party MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Thursday.

"We discussed Margaret Alva's name (Opposition VP candidate) & decided that whole AIMIM party will support her, help her & stand with her. She is a woman & hails from a minority background. Country would be happy to see her, we wish her success," said Jaleel.

Earlier today, Alva appealed to all MPs to vote without fear or political pressure for the "best suited" candidate.

In a video appeal, she claimed she is the "best candidate" as she has the experience and will work impartially from the chair, besides committing herself to forge consensus on issues of national importance.

"I appeal to each member of Parliament to vote for me in the election on August 6 without any fear. For, truly there is nothing to fear but fear itself. With your support if elected Vice President, I commit myself to forge consensus on issues of national importance and to work with you - respected members to restore the glory of Parliament," she said.

"My video message, to Members of Parliament, across party lines. The VP election on August 6th is not subject to party whip and is by secret ballot. MPs are expected to vote without fear, or political pressure, for the candidate they believe is best suited for this critical office," she also tweeted while sharing her video message.

Alva said it is a privilege and an honour for her to be a candidate in the election to the post of vice president of India after being supported by a large number of political parties.

She said she has worked for 50 years as member of both houses of Parliament, as a union minister and as a governor.

"The vice president's election is not just any other election. It must be seen as a referendum on the manner in which Parliament is being run. Today, Parliament is virtually at a standstill with communication between members non-existent. This diminishes Parliament in the eyes of the people," the former governor said.

Noting that the election to the post of the vice president is not like any other election, she said the makers of the Constitution ensured that there would be no whip for this election and that it will be a secret ballot.

"And this is for a reason. It gives members of Parliament an opportunity to choose the best candidate available without pressure from their political parties. A candidate who has experience and who will work impartially from the chair. I believe I am that candidate," she claimed.

For the unversed, Alva is pitted against former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is the NDA nominee.

(With PTI inputs)