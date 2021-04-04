Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

"Took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated immediately & everyone to continue to follow all precautions in view of the surge in cases in some parts of the country," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Venkaiah Naidu.

On March 1, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai.