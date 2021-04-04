Vice President Venkaiah Naidu takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He appealed to all eligible citizens to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.
"Took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated immediately & everyone to continue to follow all precautions in view of the surge in cases in some parts of the country," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Venkaiah Naidu.
On March 1, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
From Friday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)