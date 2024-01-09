Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Western Railway Sets Up 'IR Pavilion' Based On Newly Redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction

A view of the Indian Railways’ pavilion at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat based on the theme of ‘Ayodhya Dham Jn. |

Indian Railways has transformed vibrantly in the last 9 years, achieving milestone after milestone and surpassing targets with its out-of-the-box thinking. These achievements have been brilliantly showcased at the Indian Railways’ Pavilion set up by Western Railway at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit – 2024. This global summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9th January in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and foreign delegates from various countries.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Indian Railways’ Pavilion at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been themed on the newly redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Jn. Station (Phase-1). The pavilion portrays the progress and achievements of Indian Railways during the last 9 years, like the Chenab Bridge – which is the Highest Steel Arch Rail Bridge in the world. The pavilion has several segments including Digital Panels & Information Panels which showcase the progress and accomplishments of Indian Railways in diverse aspects, such as infrastructure, safety, security, freight loading, environment friendliness, etc.

The Information Fountain at the pavilion provides detailed information through digital brochures and short videos on several key projects of Indian Railways. A model of the Chenab Bridge is displayed in the pavilion which projects the charm of engineering excellence of the Indian Railways. Besides this, the crowd puller on the pavilion is the Virtual Reality (VR) experience, which lets the viewer experience the speed of a Vande Bharat Express train from the loco pilot’s cabin, ‘Strike The Hammer’ – a gamified display at which a person is to hit the hammer to make the train move. Also showcased are the working models of the Vande Bharat Express train and other trains. A railway-based quiz has also been organized for fun and to test the gray cells of the visitors.

Thakur added that on the opening day of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway visited the Indian Railways’ Pavilion at Gandhinagar, Gujarat today along with other senior officers of Western Railway and appreciated the efforts put into making the pavilion a success.