VHP’s new role backing CAA, door-to-door campaign for ‘Hindu Sanskar’ to curb crime against women

Lucknow: The VHP, the Hindutva outfit which has been at the forefront of the Ram Temple Movement for decades is gearing up for a new role as the deck for the temple construction has been cleared by the SC.
The organisation will now focus on three major programs — sensitisation of people on CAA and provide support to the govt in its implementation, to inculcate “Hindu Sanskar” among families to curb crimes against women, and ghar-wapsi of “forcefully” converted Christians.
The new role was decided on Monday during VHP's “Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal” meeting in Prayagraj, UP. Over 200 saints and seers from northern states took part. “We have renounced the world to serve the cause of Hindu dharma.
Hence, it is our responsibility to work for all those Hindus who are persecuted in other countries on the basis of religion. We will extend all help to each and every such Hindu across the world, not only from the three countries which have been notified in the CAA,” saints said in the meeting, Vinod Bansal, VHP’s national spokesperson told FPJ.
Saints and VHP members will soon start door-to-door campaign for CAA and for inculcation of Hindu sanskar. Emphasis on Hindu sanskar has been VHP’s one of the main programs under the name of “Kutumb Prabodhan”. It is the first time it has made a formal announcement, he admits.
He justifies, “The spate of crime against women especially rapes, gangrapes and murder across India is a cause of concern for all of us. People have forgotten Hindu culture which teaches us to respect every woman. We want to inculcate traditional Hindu values among families especially among men so that they don't indulge in crimes against women.”
VHP’s 3rd important program in 2020 would be to hold “ghar-wapsi” for people who converted to Christianity under what VHP calls it a conspiracy of “missionaries”.
“A lot of forceful conversion of people is happening across India. It is a systematic conspiracy which needs to be stopped. VHP would ensure they return to Hindutva fold,” Bansal claimed.
He said forceful conversions are more prominent in Kerala, West Bengal, North East and Western Uttar Pradesh.
The issue of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya was also discussed in the meeting. The saints suggested that the temple should be erected on the VHP model and foundation for the same should be laid on either on Ram Navmi (2 April) or Akshay Tritiya (26 April), both considered as auspicious day among Hindus to start new work.
