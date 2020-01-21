VHP’s new role backing CAA, door-to-door campaign for ‘Hindu Sanskar’ to curb crime against women

Hence, it is our responsi­bi­lity to work for all those Hindus who are persecuted in other countries on the basis of religion. We will extend all help to each and every such Hindu across the world, not only from the three countries which have been notified in the CAA,” saints said in the meeting, Vinod Bansal, VHP’s national spokesperson told FPJ.

Saints and VHP members will soon start door-to-door campaign for CAA and for inculcation of Hindu sanskar. Emphasis on Hindu sanskar has been VHP’s one of the main prog­rams under the name of “Kutumb Prabodhan”. It is the first time it has made a formal announce­ment, he admits.

He justifies, “The spate of crime against women especially rapes, gangrapes and murder across India is a cause of concern for all of us. People have forgotten Hindu culture which teaches us to resp­ect every woman. We want to inculcate traditional Hindu values among families especially among men so that they don't indulge in crimes against women.”

VHP’s 3rd important program in 2020 would be to hold “ghar-wapsi” for people who converted to Christianity under what VHP calls it a conspiracy of “mission­aries”.

“A lot of forceful conversion of people is happening across India. It is a systematic conspiracy which needs to be stopped. VHP would ensure they return to Hindutva fold,” Bansal claimed.

He said forceful conversions are more prominent in Kerala, West Bengal, North East and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The issue of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya was also discussed in the meeting. The saints suggested that the temple should be erected on the VHP model and foundation for the same should be laid on either on Ram Navmi (2 April) or Akshay Tritiya (26 April), both considered as auspicious day among Hindus to start new work.