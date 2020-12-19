Veteran RSS ideologue MG Vaidya passes away at 97

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 PM.

"He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection," Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health deteriorated suddenly on Friday.

MG Vaidya had recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection but his health abruptly deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)