Veteran RSS ideologue MG Vaidya passes away at 97

Senior ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its first spokesperson Madhav Govind Vaidya (MG Vaidya) passed away in a private hospital in Nagpur on Saturday, according to official sources. He was 97.
Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 PM.
"He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection," Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health deteriorated suddenly on Friday.
His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
