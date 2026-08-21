‘Very Smart’: Guwahati Waterlogging Sparks ‘Smart City’ Jibes; Viral Video Shows Commuters Wading Through Flooded Railway Station Area 

Very Smart’: Guwahati Waterlogging Sparks ‘Smart City’ Jibes | Instagram @paramtiwamungcha

Guwahati: A viral video has drawn attention to the waterlogging witnessed in Guwahati following rainfall. The video shared on Instagram by @paramtiwamungcha shows commuters navigating through waterlogged roads near Guwahati Railway Station, prompting sarcastic remarks about the city’s “Smart City” status.

In the video, the person recording the footage points towards the waterlogged area and says, “This city of Guwahati...” before sarcastically suggesting that it would be appropriate to show the faces of the leaders and people responsible for making Guwahati a “Smart City”.

The person then asks viewers to take a look at the waterlogged situation, saying, “Come here for a bit and take a look at this... This is the ‘Smart City’!” The video continues with a sarcastic "Very smart... Very smart!”

In another part of the video, the waterlogging is compared to an “ocean”. The person says, “This is the Guwahati ocean," while showing the flooded area around the railway station.

The video further captures the difficulty faced by people trying to reach the station. The person says that if they have to come to the station, they have to “wade through the water like this”. Taking another sarcastic dig at the situation, the person recording the video says, “Where else will you find such an atmosphere? It feels great.”

The video ends with another sarcastic remark about the extent of the waterlogging. The person says it would be great if a boat were running at the time, adding that people could arrive at the station by boat. “It’s like our Assam station is right on top of the water... Guwahati station,” the person says.

What do netizens say?

The video has sparked reactions from netizens, with users pointing to the recurring waterlogging problem in Guwahati during rainfall.

One user commented that the footage represents the visual of “Smart City” Guwahati whenever it rains. The user also highlighted that the location shown is Guwahati Railway Station, where hundreds of people arrive and depart every day.

The user questioned the situation faced by ordinary residents, writing that while “common people continue to bear the brunt of artificial flooding", one question remains: “How long are we going to suffer in the name of floods?”

Another user says, "Weather has become smart… when it gets too hot, it drops rain. Not Guwahati ❌ Accoland ".