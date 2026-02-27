 'Verdict Must Be Accepted': Anna Hazare After Court Acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Verdict Must Be Accepted': Anna Hazare After Court Acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case - VIDEO

'Verdict Must Be Accepted': Anna Hazare After Court Acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case - VIDEO

Anna Hazare welcomed the court verdict clearing Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case, urging all sides to respect the judiciary. Calling it the backbone of the nation, Hazare said India functions smoothly due to its judicial strength and warned that ignoring court rulings would lead to chaos and unrest.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Social activist, Anna Hazare on Friday reacted to the court verdict acquitting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stressing that the judiciary is the backbone of the nation and its decisions must be respected.

Responding to the ruling in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Hazare said India functions smoothly despite its vast diversity because of the strength of its judicial and security systems. He warned that without the judiciary, the country would descend into chaos and unrest.

“Now that the court has given its verdict stating that Arvind Kejriwal is not at fault, it must be accepted,” the veteran activist said, underscoring the importance of abiding by judicial decisions regardless of political differences.

Hazare’s remarks came after a special court declined to frame charges in the excise policy case, effectively clearing Kejriwal and others of wrongdoing. Special Judge Jitendra Singh declined to frame charges against any of the 23 accused, observing that there was no prima facie evidence to establish criminal conspiracy or intent in the now-withdrawn excise policy. The ruling dealt a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary submissions alleging that Rs 100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the policy.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: JBCN International School In Borivali Gets Bomb Threat, Search Reveals Hoax, Students Safe
Mumbai News: JBCN International School In Borivali Gets Bomb Threat, Search Reveals Hoax, Students Safe
Thane Tragedy: Man Out Shopping For Ramzan Eid Dies In Mumbai-Nashik Highway Crash; Trailer Driver Booked
Thane Tragedy: Man Out Shopping For Ramzan Eid Dies In Mumbai-Nashik Highway Crash; Trailer Driver Booked
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
Read Also
Prime Ministers' Museum & Library To Archive Anna Hazare's Legacy In Social Reform, Rural...
article-image

The verdict has triggered political reactions across parties, with supporters calling it a victory for truth while critics maintained their stance.

The social activist, who once spearheaded an anti-corruption movement that saw Kejriwal emerge as a key figure, refrained from political commentary and instead focused on reinforcing faith in constitutional institutions.

Follow us on