Ventilators supplied to Punjab under PM CARES lie unused after developing glitches; AAP MLA writes to CM

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, the demand for medical equipment has soared to dizzying heights, with many facing problems with procurement. But even as India continues to record more than 3 lakh fresh cases on a daily basis, it would seem that all available resources are not being utilized.

Punjab AAP leader Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday took to Twitter contending that ventilators supplied under the PM CARES fund were now lying unused in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. The from Kotkapura MLA urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take action.

A photo shared by the lawmaker shows countless ventilators kept somewhat haphazardly in an empty room. Tagging the Chief Minister's office in his tweet, he urged the administration to "make them work for the needy".

Reports indicate that these ventilators had been abandoned after they developed snags soon after installation. As per an India Today report, 71 of the 80 ventilators supplied to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College under the PM CARES fund by AgVa Healthcare had been found faulty.