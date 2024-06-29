Vasant Vihar Wall Collapse: NDRF Recovers Bodies Of All 3 Labourres From Under Debris

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered the bodies of all three laborers on Saturday who fell into a pit at an under-construction building in Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

Deputy Commander NDRF Ajit Kumar confirmed the update in the incident to PTI, saying, "The NDRF control room received information about the incident at 9 am yesterday, and our team reached the spot at 10 am. We started our operation, and Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel were already here. After an almost 23-hour operation, we have recovered three bodies. We are still continuing our search operation."

VIDEO | Here's what NDRF Deputy Commandant Ajit R said on Delhi's Vasant Vihar wall collapse incident.



"The NDRF control room received information at 9 am yesterday about the incident and our team reached the spot at 10 am. We started our operation, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/0MjfVDf90I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2024

The incident occurred on Friday when three laborers fell into a pit at an under-construction building in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

According to reports, the laborers were living in temporary huts near the site, and the huts collapsed into the pit due to heavy rainfall.

The incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

The NDRF, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and civic agencies carried out a joint rescue operation.

During the rescue operation, cranes were used to remove debris, and stored water was pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the remaining bodies.