Vasant Panchami 2020: Significance, Saraswati puja tithi, muhurat and vidhi

The festival of harvest, Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja marks the beginning of the Spring season in India. The Spring season brings with itself the lost lustre of green in the trees and replaces the chills to warm and pleasant winds.
Vasant Panchami celebrations are incomplete without worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of music, knowledge, technology, science and arts. The festival is considered as an auspicious occasion for students as they ask for the goddesses’ blessing to help them gain the best of knowledge and prosper in every field of their interest.
Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Tithi:
Starts: January 29, 2020, from 10.45 a.m
Ends: January 30, 2020, at 1:19 p.m
Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Muhurat:
January 29, 2020 from 10,45 a.m to 12.34 p.m
Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Duration:
1 hour 49 minutes
Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Prime moment:
January 29, 2020, at 12.34 p.m
Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Vidhi:
Wake up early in the morning on the day of Saraswati puja and take a holy bath. The colour yellow is considered to be goddess Saraswati’s favourite, therefore, it is advised to wear yellow clothes coloured clothes on this day.
Clean the house on the eve of the festival, the puja area, the idol should be cleaned well in advance.
Having a photo frame or an idol of the goddess is preferable for the puja. Place the idol or the photo frame on a raised platform or your home’s mandir if you have one. Place a yellow coloured piece of cloth preferably a dupatta on the idol. Once the idol is placed, you can keep your books, musical instrument or any other instrument of creativity you want to be blessed by the goddess in front of the idol.
Shower the idol with yellow flowers, grains of rice, keep turmeric and kumkum in the puja thali. Light a diya or an incense stick before reciting the Saraswati puja mantras and aarti.
