Vasant Panchami 2020: Significance, Saraswati puja tithi, muhurat and vidhi

The festival of harvest, Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja marks the beginning of the Spring season in India. The Spring season brings with itself the lost lustre of green in the trees and replaces the chills to warm and pleasant winds.

Vasant Panchami celebrations are incomplete without worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of music, knowledge, technology, science and arts. The festival is considered as an auspicious occasion for students as they ask for the goddesses’ blessing to help them gain the best of knowledge and prosper in every field of their interest.

Here’s all you need to know about the festival and worshipping goddess Saraswati:

Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Tithi:

Starts: January 29, 2020, from 10.45 a.m

Ends: January 30, 2020, at 1:19 p.m

Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Muhurat:

January 29, 2020 from 10,45 a.m to 12.34 p.m

Vasant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2020 Duration:

1 hour 49 minutes