Varanasi Smart City to trial medicine deliveries by drones amid COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, the city of Varanasi will try out delivery of medicines by drones from Chennai based start-up Garuda Aerospace.

"The Varanasi Smart City Ltd has issued a work order to carry out on trial basis delivery of medicines using drones as the second wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across the country," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

As per the work order issued by the Varanasi Smart City, the trial will be for five days and it may also ask Garuda Aerospace to carry out sanitisation operation using drones.

Recently Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tried drone-based delivery of medicines, vegetables and spraying of disinfectants at its staff quarters located in rocket launch town Sriharikota.