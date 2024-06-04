 Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: PM Narendra Modi, BJP vs Ajay Rai, Congress - Winner, Vote Share
Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: PM Narendra Modi, BJP vs Ajay Rai, Congress - Winner, Vote Share

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: PM Narendra Modi, BJP vs Ajay Rai, Congress - Winner, Vote Share

Varanasi, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, holds a significant position in Indian politics. This high-profile constituency, currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has garnered attention due to its association with the country's leader.

Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency | X

Varanasi is considered one of the most prominent seats in all Lok Sabha constituencies because Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents it. Uttar Pradesh also plays a key role in the Lok Sabha elections as it sends a maximum number of parliamentarians from the state.

In a press conference, the Election Commission of India announced the date of the Lok Sabha election on March 16, 2024. The elections begin in seven phases, starting on April 19; the second phase was held on April 26, 3rd phase was held on May 7, Phase 4- May 13, Phase 5- May 20, Phase 6- May 25, and the seventh phase was held on June 1, respectively.

Varanasi Polls and key members in fight

The elections were held in the last Phase on June 1, when the constituency went into polls. All the phases of elections have already been done in the prominent state.

What happened in the 2019 election? 

In the 2019 election, there was a contest between PM Modi, SP's candidate Shalini Yadav, and Congress's candidate Ajay Rai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi registered a massive win from the constituency with 6,74,664 votes and with 63. 9 per cent.

What will happen on June 4?

The seven phases of elections in the state have concluded. On Tuesday, the crucial vote-counting process will take place, and the Election Commission of India will declare the final results, determining the winner of the Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency.

