Vande Bharat Glides Across World's Highest Chenab Rail Bridge Amid Dense Fog In Monsoon; Railways Share Breathtaking Video |

Jammu: A stunning video of the Vande Bharat Express crossing the world's highest railway arch bridge amid dense monsoon fog in Jammu & Kashmir has captivated social media users, offering a spectacular glimpse of one of India's greatest engineering achievements.

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The stunning footage, shared by the Ministry of Railways on X, shows the sleek white semi-high-speed train emerging through thick clouds as it glides across the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge. Surrounded by mist-covered Himalayan peaks and lush green valleys, the visuals highlight the seamless blend of cutting-edge infrastructure with the region's natural beauty.

Engineering Marvel In Kashmir

Constructed as part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, the Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River, making it the highest railway arch bridge in the world. The structure rises around 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower and serves as a crucial link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India's railway network.

Building the bridge was one of the most challenging infrastructure projects undertaken by Indian Railways. Engineers had to overcome difficult terrain, unstable rock formations, deep gorges, harsh weather conditions and complex logistics in the rugged Himalayas.

To execute the project, engineers extensively used advanced technologies such as 3D spatial modelling and satellite imagery to analyse the stability of the bridge's arch and supporting pillars. Satellite time-lapse images recorded between 2017 and 2025 documented the gradual construction of the massive steel-and-concrete structure spanning the Chenab gorge.

The viral monsoon video has once again brought the landmark bridge into the spotlight, with many users praising both its architectural brilliance and the scenic landscape surrounding it.

Boost To Regional Connectivity

Apart from its visual appeal, the Chenab Rail Bridge is expected to majorly transform connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir. The bridge enables year-round rail transport to the Kashmir Valley, reducing dependence on highways that are frequently disrupted by landslides and adverse weather during the monsoon and winter seasons.

The improved rail connectivity is also expected to boost tourism, facilitate trade, strengthen agricultural supply chains and create employment opportunities across the region. Premium services such as the Vande Bharat Express are set to make travel to the Valley faster, more reliable and comfortable for passengers.