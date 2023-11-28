Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Garlands Brought To Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Site To Welcome All 41 Trapped Workers; Watch Video

Garlands Brought To Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Site To Welcome All 41 Trapped Workers | Twitter | ANI

Uttarkashi: Garlands have been brought to the Silkyara tunnel rescue site on Tuesday to welcome the 41 workers who are trapped for the past 16 days inside the tunnel. A video of the rescuers bringing the garlands inside the tunnel has surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Garlands brought to Silkyara tunnel rescue site in anticipation of early rescue of 41 trapped workers#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/71opSj1sKt — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Relatives of the workers reached the rescue site

The relatives of the workers who are trapped inside the tunnel have also reached the rescue site with the clothes for the trapped workers. They are eager to welcome their loved ones after a long struggle of 16 days.

The rescue operation has entered the final stages

The rescue operation has reached the final stages and the workers will be brought outside the tunnel at any time today. There are reports that the rescue team drilled around 60 metres through the collapse Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to rescue the trapped workers from the tunnel. Uttarakhkand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also reached the spot to welcome the trapped workers.

Ambulances were also spotted entering the tunnel

Ambulances were also spotted entering the tunnel today to take the workers to the hospital after rescuing them from the tunnel. The ambulances are said to have been equipped with oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment that will be used for any emergency. Temporary medical units have come up inside the tunnel for the workers.

All the 41 workers who are trapped inside the tunnel are fine

However, there are reports that all the 41 workers who are trapped inside the tunnel are fine and will come out any time soon. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "As a result of the immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labour brothers will be taken out".