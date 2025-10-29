 Uttarakhand Village Limits Jewelry At Weddings To 3 Gold Ornaments, ₹50,000 Fine For Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Village Limits Jewelry At Weddings To 3 Gold Ornaments, ₹50,000 Fine For Violation

Uttarakhand Village Limits Jewelry At Weddings To 3 Gold Ornaments, ₹50,000 Fine For Violation

Village elders and local leaders said the resolution reflects a collective effort to promote equality and discourage the competitive display of wealth. The bylaw, now officially recognized by the Gram Sabha, is seen as a step toward restoring simplicity in social customs.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
'3 Gehane Bas’: Uttarakhand Village Limits Jewelry At Weddings To Curb Social Pressure | File Photo

Dehradun: In a rare move blending tradition with financial restraint, the Gram Sabha of Kandhar village in Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar-Bawar region has passed a bylaw restricting the amount of jewelry women can wear during wedding ceremonies.

Under the new rule, brides and women attending weddings can wear only three gold ornaments — a nose stud, earrings, and a mangalsutra. Any violation of this rule will attract a fine of Rs 50,000.

The decision, passed unanimously in the village council meeting, is aimed at reducing extravagant spending and easing social pressure on families who struggle to match wealthier households during marriage functions.

Village elders and local leaders said the resolution reflects a collective effort to promote equality and discourage the competitive display of wealth. The bylaw, now officially recognized by the Gram Sabha, is seen as a step toward restoring simplicity in social customs.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime: 6 Jharkhand-Based Fraudsters Held For Duping 33-Year-Old Kandivali Man Of ₹3 Lakh In US Dollar Scam
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department
ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 3 Rallies In Siwan, Bhojpur And Buxar;...
article-image

Residents said rising costs of weddings and the expectation to display gold jewelry had become a financial burden for many households, often leading to debt and distress. The community’s decision, therefore, seeks to maintain the sanctity of traditional practices while protecting families from economic strain.

While details about the endorsing officials have not been made public, the Panchayat and Gram Sabha members are understood to have jointly formalized the decision. Local sources said the bylaw had broad support from both men and women in the village.

Officials and social observers view Kandhar’s move as a unique example of self-regulation through grassroots governance. It highlights how communities in remote hill regions are evolving their customs to balance cultural identity with economic sustainability.

This initiative could set a precedent for other villages in the state to adopt similar measures, addressing rising social inequality and reinforcing the spirit of collective responsibility in community life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department

ED Flags Suspected Cash-For-Jobs Scam In Tamil Nadu MAWS Department

UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By ₹30 Per Quintal For 2025–26 Season

UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By ₹30 Per Quintal For 2025–26 Season

Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj...

Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj...

Blast In J&K's Kupwara, 4 Boys Injured While Playing Cricket - VIDEO

Blast In J&K's Kupwara, 4 Boys Injured While Playing Cricket - VIDEO