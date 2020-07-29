Uttarakhand UBSE class 10 and class 12 to be declared soon; check at uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results today, July 29. According to reports, the result will be declared at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on Uttarakhand board's official website, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but the exams from March 23 till 25 were postponed due to lockdown. The pending exams were then conducted in June. According to a report by Indian Express, Around 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams and 1.35 lakh students attempted class 12 board exams this year.

Steps to check UBSE Class 10th, and 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.