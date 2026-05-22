Uttarakhand Tragedy: Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route; One Dead, Another Injured | VIDEO

A major accident unfolded in Rudraprayag on Friday morning after boulders and stones suddenly tumbled down a hillside near Hanuman Barrier in the Sonprayag area, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The incident occurred along the busy Kedarnath pilgrimage route, where pilgrims and locals were moving along the road when the sudden rockfall struck.

Sudden Hill Sliding Traps Two People

According to officials, the accident took place around 8 am, when a portion of the hillside gave way, sending rocks and debris crashing onto the crowded road.

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Two people were trapped in the falling debris. One of them, a local resident, died on the spot, while the other a Nepali national suffered serious injuries.

SDRF and Police Launch Immediate Rescue

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force> (SDRF) and local police rushed to the scene and rescued the injured individual.

The victim was first taken to MRP Sonprayag for emergency medical care before being referred to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for further treatment.

Officials Confirm Casualty

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed the details of the incident.

“At around 8 o’clock, there was a sudden sliding from the hill, in which two people got caught. One of them was a local resident and the other a Nepali. They were taken to the nearest hospital, where the local person was declared dead,” he said.

Pilgrims Seen Reacting as Debris Falls

Visuals from the scene show a crowded road near Hanuman Barrier, lined with pilgrims and residents walking beside the steep hillside.

Moments later, dust and debris can be seen cascading down the slope, triggering panic as people scramble to move to safety.

Kedarnath Route Remains Vulnerable to Landslides

The incident highlights the continued vulnerability of the Himalayan pilgrimage corridor to landslides and rockfalls, especially during periods of unstable weather and increased foot traffic.

Just days earlier, large-scale rescue operations were carried out in the region after debris blockages stranded more than 10,000 pilgrims on the Kedarnath route.

Authorities are closely monitoring the area as the annual pilgrimage season continues.