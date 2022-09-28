Uttarakhand to offer real prison experience to tourists for Rs 500 per night: Report

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Uttarakhand: The Haldwani administration has come up with a unique initiative to provide tourists who want to understand what it's like to be imprisoned. According to them, this is also intended for visitors who want to serve time to remove a troublesome astrological alignment in their horoscope.

The jail administration in Haldwani has thought of a distinctive way to assist visitors in avoiding 'bad karma' for a little price of Rs 500 per night spent in jail. An area of the former prison is currently being renovated to provide lodging for the tourists who are seeking a true 'jail experience'.

This is not just for tourists, but also for those whose astrologers have counseled them to serve time in jail to avoid 'Bandhan Yog' in horoscopes that predict imprisonment.

According to The Times of India, the Haldwani prison was built in 1903. A portion of it that also comprises the old armoury with six abandoned staff quarters, is currently being used to receive 'jail guests'.

TOI quoted Satish Sukhija, the prison's deputy jail superintendent as saying that the jail frequently received 'orders' from senior officials to allow 'recommended persons' to spend several hours in the jail barracks. The 'tourist inmates' are reportedly given prison uniforms and food that is made in the jail kitchen.

Such cases are mainly of people whose astrologers predict that a jail term is 'inevitable' as per the planetary positions in their horoscope. The official said that they have an abandoned portion inside the prison which can be used as a dummy jail to accomodate such 'inmates' for a night for a nominal fee of Rs 500.