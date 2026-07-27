Uttarakhand Technical University Bans Assistant Professor For Life Over Alleged Exam Paper Leak | X - ANI

Dehradun, July 27: An assistant professor at Shivalik College of Engineering has been banned for life from all academic activities by Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University for allegedly leaking its semester exam question papers, officials said on Monday.

Professor Faces Lifetime Ban

The university said Ashish Kumar Gupta has been banned with immediate effect from teaching, paper setting, and all other academic responsibilities.

Taking strict action in the matter, Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, also terminated Gupta's services.

Gupta was earlier banned from all university examination-related work for the next seven years, and an FIR was lodged against him, leading to his arrest.

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Dr Vinay Kumar Patel, Controller of Examinations at Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU), Dehradun, filed a complaint at Premnagar Police Station alleging that Ashish Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor at Shivalik College… pic.twitter.com/R2U1y2yY4i — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2026

Paper Leak Allegations Probed

It was alleged that Gupta, acting as an external paper setter, prepared the question paper for Machine Learning for Internet of Things and allegedly shared the questions with some students via WhatsApp and an internal portal.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the state government has taken this paper leak incident very seriously, and anyone playing with the interests of students will not be spared.

He added that anyone found guilty in the case, regardless of their position, will face strict action.

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Exams Cancelled After Probe

The matter came to light after a high-level university investigation confirmed the paper leak allegations, following which the UTU cancelled the engineering examinations for two subjects last week—Machine Learning for Internet of Things and Electromagnetic Field Theory.

The university also announced that it would re-conduct these examinations in the third week of August.

The investigation committee also recommended cancelling the exam for another subject whose question paper he prepared, Electromagnetic Field Theory, citing similar discrepancies and potential breach of confidentiality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)