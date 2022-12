Uttarakhand: Residents vacating houses amid land subsidence in Joshimath town of Chamoli |

Uttarakhand: Amid continuing land subsidence in Joshimath town of Chamoli district, major cracks are found in walls of many houses on Saturday.

People have started vacating their houses in search of safe places.

Uttarakhand | Continuing land subsidence in Joshimath town of Chamoli district is causing major cracks in many houses, people are vacating their houses and are in search of safe places. pic.twitter.com/zs8fidOtrQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2022

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.