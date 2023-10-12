Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Blessings At Jageshwar Dham With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Jageshwar Dham and offered prayers there and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen. PM Modi reached Shokiathal today at 11:40 am.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi proceeded to Jageshwar Dham by road. This sacred site, housing a cluster of 124 temples, was the destination of his spiritual journey. There, he embarked on a seven-minute darshan of Baba Jageshwar and offered worship in the sanctum.

Prime Minister Modi continued his prayers at Pushtimata, Mahamrityunjaya, and Kedarnath. During his visit, he also took a moment to observe the Ardhanareshwar tree while circling the temple premises.

Gifts from Chief Minister

In a gesture of goodwill, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Prime Minister Modi with copper musical instruments like a trumpet, copper Jageshwar, and damru. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister graciously accepted the warm greetings of the local residents.

