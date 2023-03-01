Uttarakhand: No interviews in Group C recruitment, thousands of youth participate in CM Dhami's Haldwani rally | FPJ

On the occasion of the implementation of the anti-copying law, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on Wednesday, as part of a gratitude rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand.

To ensure the future of the youth and transparency in the examination, Dhami declared that in any Group ‘C’ examination, whether conducted outside or by the Public Service Commission, the interview system should be eliminated immediately.

This will apply to both technical and non-technical positions; that is, even for technical positions such as junior engineers, the interview system will be completely eliminated.

In higher-level positions where interviews are required, such as PCS or other higher-level positions, the percentage of interview marks should not exceed 10 per cent of the total marks.

If a candidate receives less than 40 per cent and more than 70 per cent in the interview, the person conducting the interview or the board must provide a clear explanation.

Accepting the felicitations of thousands of youth present, Dhami said, "I am overwhelmed by the grand welcome given by the youth in Haldwani".

He asked, how would that child and his parents feel if someone robs the rights of a youth who has cleared the examination on the basis of hard work. We are committed to taking the strictest steps so that no one else can take advantage of your success, under these steps we have made the country's most stringent anti-copying law to prevent cheating in competitive examinations. This law will contain imposters.

My young friends, you can now rest assured that the future of any of my young friends will not be tampered with.

Thousands of young people greeted CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haldwani today. The youth's enthusiasm for the anti-copying law was palpable. The Abhar rally in Haldwani drew between ten and fifteen thousand youths.

A large crowd gathered in Haldwani to thank Uttarakhand's chief minister for enacting the anti-copying law.

The youth present stated that only the young Chief Minister understands the youth issue. CM Dhami makes decisions that benefit the youth. The timely conduct of examinations is critical.

