Uttarakhand HC directs CBI to register FIR against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat - story so far

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand High Court directed that a CBI inquiry be conducted into allegations that money had been deposited into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the latter's benefit, in the wake of demonetisation. The CBI has been directed to register an FIR against the Chief Minister.

Umesh Sharma, a journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him for a social media post, in which he had claimed that one Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand had deposited the aforementioned money. Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations. However, Harendra Singh Rawat had filed a case against Sharma, accusing him of blackmail. He claimed that the allegations were false and baseless and that Sharma had forged the bank statements.

After the hearing, the High Court had quashed the FIR against Sharma and issued directions for a CBI probe. "The allegations as levelled in the instant FIR do not make out any prima-facie case against the petitioners," Justice Ravindra Maithani had said in his judgement and quashed the FIR registered against the journalist duo.