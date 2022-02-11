Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Congress, AAP, BJP release party manifesto ahead of polls; check details here

On Feb 2, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party manifesto for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. The manifesto called ‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra' was released at a virtual rally and was streamed live in all 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

Accusing the BJP government in Uttarakhand of doing nothing over the past five years, Priyanka Gandhi asked people to take their vote seriously calling it their “most powerful weapon” to bring change.

Manifesto Highlights:

The manifesto promised to give priority to women in 40% of government jobs and the creation of a ‘tourism police’ force.

The manifesto promises a 150% increase in the salary of Anganwadi workers in the state.

A ‘Nyay’ scheme to provide a monetary allowance to unemployed young people, as well as 4 lakh new jobs.

Cash distribution up to Rs 72,000 annually to all Indian families who were in the bottom 20 per cent in terms of income.

The party promised to cap the price of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at ₹500 with government contributing its share

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 7 unveiled his party’s 10-point agenda for Uttarakhand, promising to end corruption and providing high-quality free education and medical treatment to all residents if voted to power. He has promised to end corruption and give free quality education and medical treatment to all.

Manifesto Highlights:

Unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to jobless youth until they are provided jobs.

₹1000 to women above 18 years of age on a monthly basis

Uninterrupted and free power supply upto 300 units

Better road connectivity and free pilgrimage for senior citizens

Making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus

Honour amount of 1 crore to the families of martyr jawans

Government jobs to retired servicemen

Medical healthcare on the lines of Delhi Mohalla clinics

BJP leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on 9 Feb released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections.

In the manifesto, named "Vision Document, 2022", the party put renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture, and dairy development.

Manifesto highlights:

Three LPG cylinders for free every year and financial assistance to pregnant women and farmers

Rs 50,000 upon retirement along with a job kit to army veterans, construction of grand military memorial and museum

Rs 500 per month to women heads of every poor family

50,000 government jobs to the youth

Rs 10,000 financial assistance to farmers every year

Rs 10,000 subsidy for senior citizens for Mokshada Tirth Yatra Yojana

Making Haridwar the international capital of Yoga and one medical college in every district

Rs 40,000 assistance to pregnant women living in hilly areas and an increase by Rs 3,600 of senior citizens' pensions

Uttarakhand will vote in the second phase for the upcoming polls to the 70-seat Assembly. The polling will take place on February 14, the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10.

