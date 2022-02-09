Uttarakhand Election 2022: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari releases BJP's manifesto laying roadmap for development over next 5 years

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) manifesto in Dehradun ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state.

Named "Vision Document 2022", the party's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology, and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

Speaking at the launch, the Union Minister assured that the Char Dham Highway will be completed by this December. "The development work you've seen in the state is just a trailer," he added.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that the Congress party always engages in divisive politics, unlike BJP which never asks the identity of people while implementing development schemes.

"Congress leaders always incite fights between villages, castes and brothers. Getting votes after dividing society has always been their way of working. But BJP never asks your caste or village. If someone is a resident of Uttarakhand then it is our job to ensure their development," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Kedarnath.

He further asserted that BJP leaders share their report cards while seeking votes, unlike Congress candidates.

"You must have seen that any BJP leader who contests elections talks about themselves and the party's report card. But have you ever seen Congress leaders putting forward their report card?" he asked.

Accusing Congress leaders of benefiting from the relief that came in for the 2011 Kedarnath tragedy, the BJP leader said "When the tragedy hit the state, Congress leaders 'ne malai khai the' (took away the benefits from the relief that came in) and left everything in ruins. PM Modi worked on establishing this place. A new story of development has been written here." Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

