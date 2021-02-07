Uttarakhand Disaster: As rescue mission proceeds, here are helpline numbers and other key details

Rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 125 people are still missing or "feared dead" as a sudden flood inundated a power project at Reni village in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday. The flood in the Alaknanda river system and a massive avalanche was triggered by a glacier burst, the ITBP, which is engaged in rescue and relief operations there, said.
Now, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has issued helpline numbers and notified of other key details to seek urgent support in connection with the disaster.
There are two helpline numbers, as informed by the chief minister in a tweet:
1070
9557444486
Further, if you want to contact the administration on any other social media platforms, here are the relevant handles:
WhatsApp: 9458322120, 9557444486
Facebook: chamoli police
Twitter: @chamolipolice @SP_chamoli,
Instagram: chamoli_police
“If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumors,” the CM said in a tweet.
The State Disaster Management Center has reportedly updated that seven people have died, while six are injured and around 170 are missing after the flood incident today.
Seven bodies have been recovered from one of the tunnels in Tapovan and a search for the rest of the missing people is underway by ITBP and SDRF personnel, Rawat said here on his return from a visit to the affected areas.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that at least 125 people, including two policemen were missing, and the numbers could be higher as authorities of the damaged hydel projects are not in a position to give a precise figure.
It is appealed that if any civilians come by relevant information on the missing persons or need to seek help in events related to the disaster, they contact the authorities through the aforementioned channels as soon as possible.
(With inputs from agencies)