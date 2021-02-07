Uttarakhand Disaster: As rescue mission proceeds, here are helpline numbers and other key details

Rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 125 people are still missing or "feared dead" as a sudden flood inundated a power project at Reni village in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday. The flood in the Alaknanda river system and a massive avalanche was triggered by a glacier burst, the ITBP, which is engaged in rescue and relief operations there, said.

Now, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has issued helpline numbers and notified of other key details to seek urgent support in connection with the disaster.

There are two helpline numbers, as informed by the chief minister in a tweet:

1070

9557444486

Further, if you want to contact the administration on any other social media platforms, here are the relevant handles:

WhatsApp: 9458322120, 9557444486

Facebook: chamoli police

Twitter: @chamolipolice @SP_chamoli,

Instagram: chamoli_police

“If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumors,” the CM said in a tweet.