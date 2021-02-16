Uttarakhand disaster: 11 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel; death toll reaches 58, 146 missing

"We are concerned over the way glaciers are melting and the tidal wave created in the mountains. The plutonium pack that was kept to monitor China's movement should also be investigated," Satpal said.

"Orders were made to place a plutonium pack to monitor China's movement at the borders. We request the government to investigate the pack too," he added.

He further stated that the railway projects in the area are safe. "As the water in the Srinagar dam was depleted, the debris flowing to the dam came to halt, keeping the railway projects safe," Maharaj said.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in Chamoli district.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers, and damaged houses and the nearby Rishi Ganga power project.

(With inputs from ANI)