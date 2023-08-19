Uttarakhand Cop Faces Action After Video Of Him Saluting CM Dhami While Talking Over Phone Goes Viral

Uttarakhand Cop Faces Action | Twitter

Uttarakhand: A police officer had to bear the brunt of not following the protocol of Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami. Uttarakhand Government has taken action against Kotdwar Additional SP Shekhar Suyal for violation of CM's protocol. Shekhar Suyal has been transferred for not following the protocol. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had reached Kotdwar to take stock of the situation of landslide and floods that has hit the state for the past few days. The Additional SP was talking over the phone when the CM arrived.

ASP talks over phone while saluting the CM

The incident occurred a few days ago when Uttarakhand CM Pushkar SIngh Dhami reached Kotdwar District of the state that is reeling under heavy rains. The rains have triggered landslides and floods all over the state. The CM reached Kotdwar to take stock of the situation and when the CM landed in Kotdwar and came out of his chopper, many senior officers including the ASP Shekhar Suyal were present to receive him. But Shekhar Suyal ignored the protocol and kept on talking over his phone even when the CM landed. He gave a salute to the CM while talking over the phone.

Violation of the protocol

Additional SP Shekhar Suyal's act is considered as violation of the protocol of the Chief Minister. Ignoring the CM and talking over the phone has forced the state government to take action against Additional SP Shekhar Suyal. The Government has taken the matter seriously and has issued order for transfer of the ASP. He has been removed from the post of ASP Kotdwar and has been transferred to the Police Training Center. The posting is said to be taken as a punishment posting from the department.

Punishment posting

As per reports, the police department is saying that no such action has been taken for violation of the protocol. But it is a routine posting. The action comes only after a video of ASP Shekhar Suyal violating the protocol went viral on social media. ASP Suyal can be seen in the video passing by the side of CM while talking over the phone and saluting the Chief Minister while holding the phone in one hand. Hence, it is being considered as a punishment posting citing the timing of the action against the Additional SP.

