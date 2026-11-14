Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami Calls CM Pushkar Dhami 'Coward', Hurls Mic At Jauljibi Fair | Video | X @KumaonJagran

A political showdown unfolded at Uttarakhand's historic Jauljibi Fair in Pithoragarh district on Saturday, with Congress MLA Harish Singh Dhami launching a personal attack on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Congress leader called the CM a 'coward' and openly challenged him to contest the upcoming elections from the Dharchula constituency.

The confrontation occurred shortly after the Chief Minister departed from the venue. Harish Dhami, who was entrusted with presiding over the fair, alleged that he was denied an opportunity to address the gathering. He lost his temper after his microphone was switched off and flung it towards the person operating the sound system, setting off a commotion.

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Congress MLA Attempts To Attack People With Chair

The situation took a more aggressive turn when the MLA stepped down from the stage, picked up a chair and attempted to attack people present there. He also reportedly grabbed a person by the collar and tried to slap him, but failed to land the blow.

Meanwhile, his supporters joined the confrontation and created a disturbance on the stage. Police personnel stationed at the venue stepped in to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

Harish Dhami Challenges CM To Contest From Dharchula

Taking his political confrontation with the Chief Minister further, Harish Dhami dared Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Dharchula, asserting that the electorate would teach him a lesson.

The Congress MLA maintained that he was willing to contest from any constituency and defeat the Chief Minister if his party entrusted him with the responsibility.