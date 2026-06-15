 Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promotes Organic Farming, Operates Tiller And Uses Natural Manure | VIDEO
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Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promotes Organic Farming, Operates Tiller And Uses Natural Manure | VIDEO

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami operated a tiller and applied cow dung manure at his field in Nagla Tarai to promote organic and traditional farming. He urged farmers to reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers and adopt natural methods, while highlighting government efforts to boost farm income, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promotes Organic Farming, Operates Tiller And Uses Natural Manure | VIDEO
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ploughs a field and applies cow dung manure in Nagla Tarai while advocating traditional and organic farming practices | X - @pushkardhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday personally operated a tiller to plough his field at his private residence in Nagla Tarai and applied natural manure made from cow dung, conveying a message in support of organic and traditional farming. His mother, Mrs. Bishna Devi, was also present on the occasion.

CM Highlights Farming Traditions
While working in the field, the Chief Minister highlighted the hard work of farmers and the importance of agricultural traditions. He said that farming is not only a means of livelihood but also the soul of Indian culture and the rural economy. By combining modern technology with traditional and natural farming practices, agriculture can be made more prosperous and sustainable.

Push For Organic Farming
The Chief Minister stated that natural methods such as cow dung manure play a significant role in enhancing soil fertility while also contributing to environmental conservation. He appealed to farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers and move towards organic and natural farming. He added that the state government is continuously working to increase farmers’ income, modernise agriculture, and promote organic products.

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Focus On Rural Development
The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand’s identity is closely linked to agriculture, rural culture, and nature. The state government is providing assistance to farmers through various schemes to promote traditional farming, horticulture, natural agriculture, and local products. He emphasised that connecting the younger generation with farming and rural development is the need of the hour.

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