Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promotes Organic Farming, Operates Tiller And Uses Natural Manure | VIDEO

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ploughs a field and applies cow dung manure in Nagla Tarai while advocating traditional and organic farming practices | X - @pushkardhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday personally operated a tiller to plough his field at his private residence in Nagla Tarai and applied natural manure made from cow dung, conveying a message in support of organic and traditional farming. His mother, Mrs. Bishna Devi, was also present on the occasion.

CM Highlights Farming Traditions

While working in the field, the Chief Minister highlighted the hard work of farmers and the importance of agricultural traditions. He said that farming is not only a means of livelihood but also the soul of Indian culture and the rural economy. By combining modern technology with traditional and natural farming practices, agriculture can be made more prosperous and sustainable.

खटीमा के नगला तराई में आज माता जी के साथ अपने खेत में कृषि कार्यों में सहभागिता की। खेत की जुताई एवं खाद डालते हुए किसानों के अथक परिश्रम, समर्पण और त्याग को निकटता से अनुभव किया। इस दौरान जीवन के वे सरल, संघर्षपूर्ण और प्रेरणादायी दिन भी स्मृतियों में पुनः जीवंत हो उठे।



हमारे… pic.twitter.com/KFFbcBzTT6 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2026

Push For Organic Farming

The Chief Minister stated that natural methods such as cow dung manure play a significant role in enhancing soil fertility while also contributing to environmental conservation. He appealed to farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers and move towards organic and natural farming. He added that the state government is continuously working to increase farmers’ income, modernise agriculture, and promote organic products.

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Focus On Rural Development

The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand’s identity is closely linked to agriculture, rural culture, and nature. The state government is providing assistance to farmers through various schemes to promote traditional farming, horticulture, natural agriculture, and local products. He emphasised that connecting the younger generation with farming and rural development is the need of the hour.

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