Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Practices Yoga At Adi Kailash, Prays To Lord Mahadev At Parvati Kund; VIDEO

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did yoga at Adi Kailash, situated at an altitude of about 15 thousand feet above sea level and invited Shiva devotees from all over the world to visit Adi Kailash. CM Dhami said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the picture of the border villages is changing today. A large number of devotees are reaching every day to visit pilgrimage places like Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, Kailash Darshan, Kali Temple, Vyas Cave etc. in Vyas Valley.

Chief Minister Dhami did yoga at the place of residence of Lord Shiva on the occasion of International Yoga Day and invited tourists and pilgrims from all over the world to visit Adi Kailash as well as this entire Vyas Valley as well as appealed to promote local products. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that today crores of people are benefiting from the invaluable heritage of 'Yoga' given by our country to the whole world. On this occasion, let us all pledge to include yoga in our daily routine for physical, mental and emotional strength and to make other people aware of it.

This call of the Chief Minister will prove helpful in taking forward the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission campaign.

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s visit has given recognition to Adi Kailash on the international map. These days, there is a tremendous influx of pilgrims to visit this place of residence of Lord Shiva adjacent to the China border. If we look at the figures of the last two months, more than 25,000 devotees have reached Adi Kailash Darshan. Today, on Yoga Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did yoga at Adi Kailash and invited pilgrims from the country and the world to visit Adi Kailash, Om Parvat and Parvati Sarovar. This call of the Chief Minister will prove to be helpful in taking forward the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had come on a one-day visit to Pithoragarh district on 12 October last year. Then the Prime Minister reached Jyolingkong and visited Adi Kailash and Parvati Sarovar. Prime Minister Modi ji’s visit has given a new identity to Adi Kailash Dham at the international level and has also given a new impetus to religious tourism in Manaskhand. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists and pilgrims here. These days, every day from 1,000 to 1500 tourists and pilgrims are reaching to visit Om Parvat, Adi Kailash and Parvati Sarovar.

With the increasing number of tourists and pilgrims, it is now also clear that this border area of Pithoragarh is rapidly moving towards becoming a big tourist destination in the next few years. This will also promote the all-round development of this area and local business.

Areas adjacent to the China border buzzing with tourists

The border areas of Pithoragarh are buzzing with tourists from all over the country and the world these days. A large number of tourists and pilgrims are reaching to visit Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar and Om Parvat every day. Hotels and homestays from Pithoragarh to Jyolingkang are packed with travellers and tourists. Travellers are overwhelmed by seeing Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Gauri Kund and Om Parvat. Every day a large number of tourists and pilgrims are reaching Dharchula not only by bus, taxi and private vehicles but also by two-wheelers.

The greatness of Adi Kailash is no less than Kailash Mansarovar

The greatness of Adi Kailash is no less than Kailash Mansarovar in any way. Here, like Mansarovar Lake, Parvati Tal is a sightseeing place, along with this, Om Parvat can also be seen here. The route to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat is the same till Gunji. For Adi Kailash one has to go to Jyolingkong and for Om Parvat one has to go to Nabhidang. Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund can be seen from Jyolingkong only.

Inner line permit is available online

Since the closure of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the inclination of Shiva devotees towards Adi Kailash Yatra has increased. To visit Kailash Mansarovar, one has to obtain a visa from the Chinese government, whereas since Adi Kailash is within the Indian border, this journey can be undertaken only on an Inner Line Permit. Online permits have been arranged so that tourists and pilgrims do not have to run around for Inner Line Permit.

This is the route of Adi Kailash Yatra

To visit Adi Kailash, one has to first reach Pithoragarh via Tanakpur or Haldwani. You can reach Haldwani or Tanakpur from Delhi by bus or train. After this, you can travel to Pithoragarh by bus or taxi. After travelling the 90 km distance from Pithoragarh to Dharchula by taxi, it is mandatory to obtain an Inner Line Permit for further journey. To reach Adi Kailash from Dharchula, one has to travel 80 km. Taxis are available for this in Dharchula.

CM Dhami gave a message by doing yoga at an altitude of 15,000 feet

