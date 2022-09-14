Uttarakhand: Ceiling of school toilet collapses in Champawat district, student killed, 3 injured

Representational Image | PTI

An eight-year-old student died and three others were injured on September 14, Wednesday when the ceiling of a toilet collapsed in a school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, officials said to PTI.

The incident occurred at Maunkande primary school in the district's Pati sub-division, they said.

Chandan died while three other students, Soni, Rinku and Shaguni, all aged eight, were injured in the accident, Pati Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rinku Bisht said.

According to the locals, they had complained to the school administration regarding the dilapidated condition of its building but in vain.

"Had our complaints been heard, the life of a minor could have been saved," said Godhan Singh, the guardian of an injured student.

A medical team has been rushed to the spot, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bisht said.

Many school buildings in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills, are in a dilapidated condition.