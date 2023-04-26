Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das passes away due to prolonged illness

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das passed away on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. He was admitted to Bageshwar District Hospital when his health deteriorated. The news of his demise sent a wave of mourning in the entire state including the Bhartiya Janata Party.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
