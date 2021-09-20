e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

Uttarakhand: BRO shelters damaged, cars stuck due to cloudburst in Chamoli, no casualties reported - See pics

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Chamoli: The Chamoli district administration early on Monday reported a cloudburst at Pangti village of Narayan Bagar block here at 5:30 am.

The temporary shelters of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers have been damaged, while more than a dozen cars are stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

As soon as the news of the cloudburst was received, the local administration started relief and rescue work. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on cloud burst incident in Pangati village of Chamoli district. According to district administration, no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.

Just some days earlier, landslide debris has blocked Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and damaged dozens of vehicles in Sirobagad. The link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides.

The landslides were triggered due to incessant rains in the area from the past 4 days, disrupting the lives of the locals. Due to the blockage of the highway and the link road, the Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts are not been able to receive even the essential commodities.

ALSO READ

Uttarakhand: Landslide debris blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, damages dozens of vehicles in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal