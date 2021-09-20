Uttarakhand: BRO shelters damaged, cars stuck due to cloudburst in Chamoli, no casualties reported - See pics

Chamoli: The Chamoli district administration early on Monday reported a cloudburst at Pangti village of Narayan Bagar block here at 5:30 am.

The temporary shelters of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers have been damaged, while more than a dozen cars are stuck in the debris brought down by rainwater.

As soon as the news of the cloudburst was received, the local administration started relief and rescue work. So far, no deaths have been reported.

The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on cloud burst incident in Pangati village of Chamoli district. According to district administration, no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.

Just some days earlier, landslide debris has blocked Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and damaged dozens of vehicles in Sirobagad. The link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides.

The landslides were triggered due to incessant rains in the area from the past 4 days, disrupting the lives of the locals. Due to the blockage of the highway and the link road, the Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts are not been able to receive even the essential commodities.

