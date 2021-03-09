Uttarakhand: Amid speculation over change in leadership, CM Rawat to meet Governor today

The development comes amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.

Earlier, Rawat met BJP President J.P. Nadda hours after a crucial meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with the party chief at New Delhi on Sunday evening amid a serious discontent from a section of the state BJP MLAs and MPs, who are bitterly opposed to the Chief Minister's style of functioning.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

However, senior party leaders discounted the possibility of any leadership change in the state while acknowledging that a section of Uttarakhand leaders may have issues with the chief minister.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt, a senior party leader from the state, told PTI that "all is well" in the state and added that the two central leaders had visited Uttarakhand regarding preparations for the three-day state BJP executive meeting from March 12 and the Rawat government's fourth anniversary on March 18.

Gautam had also spoken on similar lines on Sunday.

The state BJP on Monday said there has been no formal announcement about any meeting of the legislature party in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.

(With PTI inputs)