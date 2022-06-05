e-Paper Get App

Uttarakhand: 22 killed after bus carrying 28 pilgrims falls into gorge near Damta; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

A recuse operation by the police and SDRF teams is currently underway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
article-image

At least 22 people have been killed while six were injured after a bus carrying nearly 28 pilgrims fell into a gorge near Uttarakhand’s Damta on Sunday. According to India Today report, the bus was travelling towards Yamunotri.

A recuse operation by the police and SDRF teams is currently underway.

Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot.

The officials said 15 of the passengers are feared dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, while injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

