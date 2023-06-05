 Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun in Turmoil: Suicide of Rape Victim's Father Highlights Police Negligence
The minor girl was reportedly raped around two months ago.

Monday, June 05, 2023
Jalaun: A law and order situation erupted in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, after the father of a minor rape victim committed suicide due to the delay in registering an FIR against the accused by the police. The girl was raped two months ago in Akodhi village. When she informed her parents about the incident, the victim's father filed a complaint against the accused at the police station. However, there was a delay in registering the FIR by the police.

Villagers have made serious allegations against the police. Aseem Chowdhary, ASP Jalaun, stated to the media on Monday that an investigation is underway under CO Konch. "We will receive the report within 24 hours. Whoever police official is found guilty, we will take strict action against them," the ASP said.

