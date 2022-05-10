Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to sign MoU with AAI for five airports; budget session from May 23

Lucknow: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) would look after the maintenance and development of five airports of Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government of UP has decided to sign a MoU in this regard and Rs 7 crore would be spent annually on the upkeep of these airports.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also decided to convene the budget session of assembly from May 23. It also has given nod to the proposal of appointment of medal winners of international games on the post of officers in various departments.

Briefing about the decision of cabinet meeting, Parliamentary Affairs & Finance Minister of UP, Suresh Khanna told that airports constructed in the five smaller cities of state Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shrawasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra would be maintained by AAI. The state government would soon sign a MoU in this regard and annual fund for Rs 7 crore is to be allocated for this purpose. The AAI would take care of the maintenance and development of these airports, which would become operational very soon.

The cabinet also decided to convene budget session of state assembly from May 23. The state government would table annual budget in this session. Earlier the state government had tabled vote on account for necessary expenditures due to the assembly polls this year.

In another decision, UP cabinet has cleared the proposal of appointing medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth & Para Olympic games on the post of officers in nine departments. The players who have won medals after September 2020 would be eligible for appointments. The state cabinet has also cleared the proposal of appointing Ajay Mishra as the new advocate general (AG) of UP.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:36 PM IST