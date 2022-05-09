Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt to kickstart work on Rs 70k crore industrial projects in June; PM Narendra Modi to chair function

Lucknow: To begin work on industrial projects worth Rs 70000 crore, Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh would organize a ground breaking ceremony on June 3. This would be the third ground breaking ceremony of Yogi Government in the last five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow in the presence of top corporate giants of country. While reviewing the preparation of ceremony on Monday UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary instructions to the officials.

In the proposed ceremony scheduled in June first week, chairman, CEOs and directors of Adani group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani group, Birla’s, ITC group along with many other prominent corporate houses would participate. In the programme, work would begin on more than 1500 industrial projects worth Rs 70000 crores. Among the prominent projects that would take off in the ceremony are Rs 4900 crore and Rs 9100 crore date centres of Adani and Hiranandani groups respectively along with Rs 2100 crore software development centre of Microsoft. Besides the work on cement manufacturing plant of Rs 600 crore by Dalmia group in Mirzapur and detergent plant of Hindustan Uniliver Limited would also begin.

According to the officials of Industrial Development department of UP, of the projects beginning in the ceremony Rs 21000 crore investment is in the IT and electronic sector only. Besides many other projects of MSME, Textile, Tourism, Energy, Food Processing and Pharma would also begin.

It may be mentioned that during the previous tenure of CM Yogi, investor summit was organized on February 21 & 22 in 2018 in which 1065 MOUs worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore were signed. In the presence of PM Modi a large number of MOUs were signed for big infrastructure projects of UP. Soon after this summit in July 2018, the Yogi Govt had organized first groundbreaking ceremony in which projects worth Rs 60000 crores were kicked off. Noted industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Kumarmanglam Birla had attended this ground-breaking ceremony.

The officials of industrial development informed that of the 1045 investments proposals received during the investor’s summit, 215 investors have already set up units investing Rs 51240 crore. Another 130 investors have begun work on their projects worth Rs 37478 crores. In the pandemic time too UP had attracted investment of Rs 66000 crore from 96 investors.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:37 PM IST