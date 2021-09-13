Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to complete 4.5 years on PM Modi's 71st birthday; 'we'll highlight past achievements', says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government will complete 4.5 years on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17.

"On PM Modi's birthday, from Sep 17- Oct 7, several programs will be organised in state...On Sep 19, our govt will complete 4.5 years, & we'll highlight achievements of the past years...There hasn't been any district deprived of development in last 4.5 years," said Yogi Adityanath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will be launching a 20-day 'Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years in politics from September 17, which is also his 71st birthday.

The party will organise health camps, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives, besides environment protection campaigns across the state from September 17 till October 7.

It was also decided that the party will hold 'chaupals' in all 27,700 Shakti Kendras comprising 1.63 lakh booths on September 19 to mark the completion of four-and-a-half years of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, "The aim is to take various decisions of the state government to the public."

On September 20, all the BJP MLAs will reach out to the people and tell them about the development works undertaken in their Assembly constituencies.

This will be followed by a door-to-door campaign from September 26. On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, cleanliness drives will be held at the division level.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh, informed CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi on Monday reviewed preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

According to DIG Deepak Kumar, the preparations have been made following all the COVID-19 SOPs.

"We have made preparations and are following all SOPs. We are also trying to maintain regular traffic movement here," said DIG.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had cleared the proposal to set up the new university in Aligarh, named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, revolutionary, writer, journalist who served as the President in the Provisional Government of India, which served as the Indian Government in exile during World War I.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:43 PM IST