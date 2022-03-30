Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt 2.0 sets target to attract Rs 10 lakh crore investment in next 5 years

Lucknow: Celebrations are over and the Yogi government 2.0 is back to business again.

Continuing with its agenda to woo investors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting Rs 10 lakh crores of investment in next five years. In the 100 days agenda set by CM Yogi, the industrial development department of UP would organize a mega groundbreaking ceremony. In this ceremony, work would begin on various big industrial projects. The UP government would invite top industrialists from across the country in this groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the officials of industrial development department, the presence of top corporates and industrialists in the groundbreaking is significant in terms of attracting more investment for the state in coming days. In its manifesto for the recently held assembly elections, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to bring in Rs 10 lakh crore investment in the coming five years. With the formation of government, the officials have been asked by CM Yogi to start preparations for the mega groundbreaking ceremony. In the groundbreaking ceremony work on the projects for which MOUs were signed in the last one year, would begin.

It may be mentioned that during the previous tenure of CM Yogi, investor summit was organized on February 21 & 22 in 2018 in which 1065 MOUs worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore were signed. In the presence of PM Modi, a large number of MOUs were signed for big infrastructure projects of UP. Soon after this summit in July 2018, the Yogi Govt had organized first groundbreaking ceremony in which projects worth Rs 60000 crores were kicked off. Noted industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Kumarmanglam Birla had attended this groundbreaking ceremony.

The officials of industrial development informed that of the 1045 investments proposals received during the investor’s summit, 215 investors have already set up units investing Rs 51240 crore. Another 130 investors have begun work on their projects worth Rs 37478 crores. Besides, the process is going on for the work to begin on 449 investment proposals worth Rs 86842 crores.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, work would begin on 96 projects worth Rs 66000 crores. The MOUs for these projects were signed during the covid time.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:49 PM IST