Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath gives post-poll gift; announces hike in pension to senior citizens, destitute and handicapped

Lucknow: Hike in monthly pension to the old age people, widows, destitute and handicapped would the among the first post poll gift of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi had promised during poll campaign to increase the pension of old age people, destitute and handicapped. Soon after taking oath for the new tenure the Yogi government is all set to fulfil this poll promise. In his previous tenure, the Yogi government has doubled the monthly pension to these people from Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

According to officials before giving increased pension, the government has asked for a scrutiny of the list of beneficiaries under this pension scheme. The government has started the exercise of linking the Aadhar number of the eligible pensioners with their bank accounts. The ruling BJP had stated in its poll manifesto that the pension to old age people, widows, destitute and handicapped would be increased to Rs 1500 per months. The officials stated that before increasing the pension, the name of fake & ineligible people would be removed from the list of beneficiaries.

At present there 56 lakh people in UP availing old age pension while 31 lakh widows are being provided monthly financial assistance. Around 11 lakh handicapped people are being monthly pension by the UP govt. The Yogi Govt in December last had increased the pension of old people living below poverty line from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Similarly, the widow pension was also increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1000. The pension to all those eligible under these categories is being directly credited to their bank accounts.

It may be mentioned that allegations were levelled against previous govt of Samajwadi party of including fake names in the list of beneficiaries of old age and widow pension. However, despite all these allegations the list of pensioners could not be revised. Now the UP govt has started exercise to prepare a fresh list of eligible pensioner by linking bank account with the Aadhar card.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:01 PM IST