Uttar Pradesh: With claims of making clean sweep in 2024, Choudhury Bhupendra Singh takes charge as state's new BJP chief

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary |

Lucknow: The newly appointed president of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Choudhury Bhupendra Singh arrived in Lucknow on Monday and assumed office. The new UP BJP president claimed that the party would make a clean sweep in the coming parliament election and win all the 80 seats. Singh said that special focus would be on 14 parliament seats of UP which the party could not win in 2019.

While addressing party workers at the UP BJP office, Choudhury said that the party would create a new record in the 2024 parliament elections by winning all the 80 seats in the state. The party has already appointed special observers for the 14 seats that it lost in 2019 and senior leaders have been deployed to ensure victory this time. He said that there is perfect coordination between the party and the government in UP.

Earlier the new BJP president was given warm welcome on his arrival to Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached party headquarters to receive the new president while both the Deputy CMs welcomes him at the railway station on arrival.

New UP BJP president Bhupendra Choudhury who is also a minister in Yogi Government is likely to resign from the cabinet this week.