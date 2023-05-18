Uttar Pradesh: Undeterred by defeat BSP Chief Mayawati concerned for party coffers | PTI

Lucknow: Even after facing defeat in the recent urban local bodies' polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati remains focused on the party's financial strength. She has called upon party workers to contribute generously to the party fund, citing the necessity of having sufficient funds to contest the upcoming parliament elections in 2024.

During a meeting with party leaders and workers on Thursday to evaluate the results of the urban local body elections, Mayawati emphasised the importance of strengthening the party's finances. She stated that the BSP does not operate under the directives of capitalists, making it the duty of party workers to contribute. Mayawati highlighted the party's need for funds to contest the upcoming parliament elections and urged party members to address this matter. The review meeting was attended by all candidates from the recent urban local body polls, former and current Members of Parliament, former legislators, and other senior leaders. Senior party leaders Satish Chandra Mishra and Imran Masood were also present during the meeting.

Allegations on Mayawati

It should be noted that Mayawati has faced allegations of accepting money in exchange for party tickets in previous elections. Several of her associates have made such claims after leaving the party. Additionally, the BSP deposited the highest amount of cash after the demonetisation in 2016.

During the meeting, Mayawati expressed gratitude to the public for their support in the urban local bodies' polls and accused the ruling party of attempting to manipulate and control the election outcomes. She once again pointed fingers at the BJP, accusing them of utilizing state machinery and employing unlawful tactics to secure victory. Mayawati urged party workers to spread the slogan "Vote Hamara Raaz Tumhara Nahi Chalega" (Our vote and your rule will not be tolerated) among the masses.

It should be noted that the BSP has been experiencing a decline in political influence in Uttar Pradesh elections. In the recent urban local bodies' elections, the BSP performed poorly and failed to win a single mayoral seat. Furthermore, its performance in municipal councils and town areas also suffered. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BSP formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won 10 out of 80 seats. However, in the 2022 assembly polls, the party chose to contest independently and could only secure a single seat out of 403.