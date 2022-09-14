Uttar Pradesh: Two minor Dalit girls found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur

In a bizarre incident, two minor Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The family members have been accusing that the Dalit teens were kidnapped from their residence and were hanged after killing them. According to them, bike borne youths had come to their residence and kidnapped the girls.

The incident took place in Tamolinpurwa village of Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur district in UP where the dead bodies of two teens were found hanging from a tree in sugarcane field on the outskirts. Both the minor girls are sisters and were alone at home while the parents had gone to the fields. While local police are investigating the matter, the state government has sent Inspector General (IG) of range, Lakshmi Singh to the spot.

According to the Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order, Prashant Kumar the police has taken the suspicious death of two sisters seriously and a team of officials have been sent to Lakhimpur. The bodies of girls have been sent for postmortem that would also be videographed. He said that FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the family members.

Meanwhile congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said that murder of two sisters has exposed the tall claims of law & order in UP. She tweeted that both the sisters were kidnapped in broad daylight and later killed. Priyanka said that law & order couldn’t improve by giving false advertisements. The crime against women is on a rise in UP and when the state government would wake up.

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that after farmers, the killing of Dalits is a repeat of Hathras episode in UP. He said that the father of the deceased girl has levelled serious allegations against the police.