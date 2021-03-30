Uttar Pradesh: Two brothers strangle lawyer for calling them impotent

Lucknow: Two brothers strangled a 35-year-old lawyer in Lucknow for calling them impotent and passing obscene and derogatory remarks against their wives.

The police have arrested both the accused, identified Naveen and Praveen. A case has been registered against them under Section 304 of the IPC at the SGPGI POlice Station.

The young lawyer, Nitin Tiwari, was missing since Saturday night from his residence in Maqbool Ganj in Lucknow. His body was found in Maurawan Unnao district the next day.

According to the arrested brothers, Tiwari used to call them impotent and pass obscene and derogatory remarks against their wives when they were his neighbours in Maqboolganj area in Lucknow.

"When we tried to lodge a complaint against him, he threatened us to implicate them in fake cases using his influence,” the accused told the police.

The two brothers were so fed up with their harassment that they left the area to live in their new house in Telibagh near SGPGI. But this did not stop Tiwari to continue their harassment. He will often call them on mobile to tease them.