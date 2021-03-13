Uttar Pradesh: This tree finds place among 943 trees declared as Heritage trees

Lucknow: The mother tree of Malihabad’s Dussehri mango is among 943 trees which have been declared as ‘Heritage Trees’ by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Aged over 100 years, these heritage trees belong to 28 rare species and carry unique aesthetic, cultural, religious, historical, botanical and ecological values.

The list of the 943 heritage trees was finalized in a meeting of the UP State Biodiversity Board, chaired by Sudhir Garg, the Principal Secretary Forest and Environment. “A notification to this effect will be issued shortly and a coffee book table providing minutest information about these rare trees will be ready by March end to promote tourism in the state,” said Garg.

Over 1090 entries were received by the Board from the DFOs of 75 districts across the state. After spot verification by the Institute of Wildlife Sciences, Lucknow University, the Board’s technical committee put its seal on 943 tress which were finally declared as the Heritage Trees of Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to develop areas in and around these heritage trees to promote tourism and to ensure its resolve to protect the environment.