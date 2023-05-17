Uttar Pradesh: Thief abandons drunk partner, flees with ₹8 lakh loot in Lucknow

Representative Image | Pixabay

Lucknow: A family from Lucknow's Cantt area, who had left their home unattended to attend a wedding, was taken aback when they stumbled upon an unfamiliar man sound asleep in their bedroom. To their dismay, they found liquor bottles scattered around him, and certain areas of the house were in a mess.

Sharwanand, the owner of the house and an Army veteran, discovered that valuables worth more than ₹8 lakh were missing. According to the family, over 100 grams of gold, 2 kgs of silver items worth ₹1.5 lakh, 40 sarees worth ₹50,000, and ₹6 lakh in cash were missing from the house.

Sharwanand's family waited for the man to wake up and then handed him over to the police.

During the investigation, the 'unfamiliar man', identified as Salim from Lucknow's Sharda Nagar, told the police that he was part of a two-member gang of burglars that had targeted Shawranand's home. He informed the police, that he had been left behind by his partner-in-crime, who got him drunk inside the house that they had robbed.

"When I opened the lock after returning from the wedding, I found that the top part of the gate had been broken. Everything inside the house was scattered. As soon as I reached the bedroom, I saw a young man sleeping comfortably and empty bottles of liquor were also lying there," Sharwanand informed India Today.

Salim told the police that, he and his accomplice forcibly entered the house with the intention of finding valuable items. Then, according to Salim, his partner-in-crime coerced him into consuming the alcohol that was present in the house. Unfortunately, the influence of the alcohol caused Salim to lose consciousness, leaving him asleep in the bedroom while his accomplice managed to escape with the stolen loot. The police are now looking for the accomplice.

