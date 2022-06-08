Uttar Pradesh: Supertech's 40-storey twin towers in Noida to be demolished on August 21

PTI Photo

New Delhi: The 40-storey twin towers of Supertech, Emerald project in Noida will be demolished on August 21, said New Okhla Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court last month had extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Noida till August 28.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha had granted three months extension to demolish the twin towers after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.

The earlier date fixed to demolish the towers, which have been held illegal for a violation of norms, was May 22, 2022.

The application for an extension of time to demolish the towers filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by the Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and more stable than it was expected.IRP was appointed superseding the board of Supertech Ltd by the National Company Law Tribunal while hearing a petition filed by the Union Bank of India against the real estate major for non-payment of dues worth around Rs 432 crore.

The apex court bench was earlier this year was informed that by May 22 towers will be demolished and on August 22 the entire debris would be removed from the site and the site will be completely cleared by M/S Edifice.

On February 7, the top court had asked the CEO, Noida to take necessary steps and to commence within two weeks the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida.

The apex court had earlier dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31, 2021 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project.

While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the top court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

